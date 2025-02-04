Some pets die, at least 1 person rescued in Gage Park house fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least one person was pulled from a house fire on Chicago's Southwest Side Tuesday, and some pets died, Chicago fire officials said.

Chicago fire crews were on the scene about 11 a.m. in the 5200-block of South Rockwell Street in the city's Gage Park neighborhood.

The condition of the person rescued was not immediately clear.

Chicago fire officials said in a post on X that hoarding conditions hampered firefighters' efforts.

CFD said there were several pets. Some died from smoke inhalation, but several cats were revived by firefighters with pet masks and oxygen, fire officials said.

The home appeared to have sustained serious damage in the fire.

It was not clear how the blaze started.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.