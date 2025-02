Woman killed in Logan Square apartment fire, police say

A woman, 65, died after an apartment fire in Logan Square, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in an overnight fire on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The fire happened at about 1:09 a.m. on Sunday in the 1700-block of Harding Avenue, police said.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they found a 65-year-old woman. She died at the scene.

Chicago police said there were no more injuries or displacement.

Police and the Chicago Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.