Chicago Food Justice Summit hoping to bring change amid federal funding cuts

Due to recent cuts in federal funding, organizers are hoping those in attendance will become advocates for change.

Due to recent cuts in federal funding, organizers are hoping those in attendance will become advocates for change.

Due to recent cuts in federal funding, organizers are hoping those in attendance will become advocates for change.

Due to recent cuts in federal funding, organizers are hoping those in attendance will become advocates for change.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 20th annual Chicago Food Justice Summit hopes to address issues like food insecurity and food deserts.

Due to recent cuts in federal funding, organizers are hoping those in attendance will become advocates for change.

Little Village Environmental Justice organizer Viviana Moreno said she worries about how long her advocacy group will be able to provide free produce to those in need.

"We are definitely a food apartheid community, but mostly on the economic side, so if we have an additional cut of government services, we are going to see an increase in demand from our community members," Moreno said.

The event is hosted by the Chicago Food Policy Action Council in partnership with the City of Chicago and others.

This year's theme is new growth, old roots.

The free three-day event began online on Wednesday with the final session taking place at the city's South Shore Cultural Center.

First generation Monee, Illinois farmer Josh Snedden said his Fox on The Fork Farm took a hit when the USDA Rural Assistance Grant program didn't reimburse him the $20,000 promised for installing a solar energy system. They said he didn't get the money because the funding was frozen.

"I haven't been doing this my whole life. I don't have three generations to support me. I'm boot strapping it," Snedden said.

Organizers said their efforts will not stop here, they are also supporting policies that address their issues as well as encouraging communities to work together.

