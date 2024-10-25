Groups urge Mayor Johnson to take action on clearing Gompers Park encampment, finding housing

Residents around Gompers Park are demanding officials find help and housing so they can clear an encampment of unhoused people in the park. Hundreds packed a Monday night meeting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There were more calls Thursday for the city to clear an encampment in Gompers Park.

The park is on Foster Avenue on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Ald. Samantha Nugent oft the 39th Ward sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Johnson this week asking for an Accelerated Moving Event.

The Restore Gompers Park Coalition also sent a letter this week to elected State of Illinois officials, pushing for the park to be cleared.

People who live in the community claim there's visible drug and alcohol use in the park, and the park is covered in garbage.

ABC7 has reached out to the mayor's office, but have not gotten a response.