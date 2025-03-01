Free culinary boot camp teaches Chicago Public Schools students valuable skills in the kitchen

The Foundation for Culinary Arts is holding a free Yes, Chef! fresh pasta-making boot camp at The Chopping Block in Lincoln Square, Chicago.

The Foundation for Culinary Arts is holding a free Yes, Chef! fresh pasta-making boot camp at The Chopping Block in Lincoln Square, Chicago.

The Foundation for Culinary Arts is holding a free Yes, Chef! fresh pasta-making boot camp at The Chopping Block in Lincoln Square, Chicago.

The Foundation for Culinary Arts is holding a free Yes, Chef! fresh pasta-making boot camp at The Chopping Block in Lincoln Square, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Calling all Chicago high school students who have an interesting in learning how to cook!

The Foundation for Culinary Arts is pulling out the aprons for its third Yes, Chef! fresh pasta-making boot camp.

The one-day boot camp is Saturday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Chopping Block, located at 4747 N Lincoln Ave. in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Guided by The Chopping Block's esteemed culinary instructors, students will learn how to make fresh pasta and complimentary sauces, in addition to learning about the history of pasta, regional pasta traditions, the difference between types of flours, and much more.

Students will get the chance to enjoy their homemade pasta, and take portions home to share with family. Every participant will also leave with an essential pasta-making cooking kit to continue learning at home.

This course is free, but space is limited. You can apply here.