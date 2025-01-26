Chicago police release images of vehicle wanted in fatal West Town hit-and-run crash

Chicago police have released images of the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross wanted in the West Town hit-and-run death of a 66-year-old Halyna Hudzan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance photos and a license plate of a suspect in the West Town hit-and-run that killed a former pastor's wife.

The images show the red 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross that police believe is involved in the fatal crash.

The vehicle has an Illinois plate DH30095, Chicago police said.

Investigators said the driver struck 66-year-old Halyna Hudzan in a crosswalk Wednesday morning in the 700 block of North Oakley Boulevard. Hudzan was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim was the wife of a former pastor at a church in Ukrainian Village. The church community is now pleading for the person responsible to come forward.

The crash happened blocks from St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, where her husband, a pastor, served for years.

"She was truly a priest's wife," said Phyllis Muryn Zaparaniuk, Administrative Specialist at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral. "Priests' wives have a lot to do in the community. They have a lot to do in the church. They're there to support their husbands, and they're there to set an example for the community. And she did that in every aspect you can imagine."

Church officials said Hudzan was known for always being willing to help.

"She sang in our church choir," Zaparaniuk said. "Banquets and things that we... programs we put on here, she was actively helping in that."

Even after Hudzan's husband transferred to a parish near South Bend, they continued to live in Chicago and give back.

"When people came from Ukraine during the war, she was willing to help and do what she could to support these people, comfort these people, having come from Ukraine herself," Zaparaniuk said. "For someone to just mow her down and run away, I hope they never have to experience what the people now are experiencing. Especially her family and her grandchildren."

No one is in custody. Detectives are investigating.

