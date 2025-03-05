Chicago holding 'Accelerated Moving Event' Wednesday for those living in Gompers Park

Dozens of people who live in tents at Gompers Park on Chicago's Northwest Side will be offered help to relocate Wednesday, the city said.

Dozens of people who live in tents at Gompers Park on Chicago's Northwest Side will be offered help to relocate Wednesday, the city said.

Chicago will host a so-called "Accelerated Moving Event."

As the city plans to move forward with getting those experiencing homelessness to housing, some say they are concerned that saying yes to housing would mean losing their personal belongings.

There have been tense moments between those wanting the encampment tents removed from Gompers Park and those claiming it as home. One advocate for people living in homelessness didn't want to be identified, but says the city needs to hold true to its promise.

"That it will not punish people for choosing to not take a shelter option or choosing to remain in their tents, we've seen in past instances here, wherein they have lost all of their personal belongings, and they've had to restart," the advocate said.

"This is an 'Accelerated Moving Event'; it is not a closure. It is not a cleaning," said Maura McCauley, with the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services.

The city of Chicago said those living in the park will not have their belongings taken until they are ready to move. They say 29 people are set to participate in Wednesday's event.

"When we have the resources and we have a model that works, we are able to help residents reach the North Star of permanent housing," McCauley said.

According to city officials, between November 2020 and May 2022, 94% of participants who were offered "accelerated moving" did find housing.

The event comes on the heels of the Northwest Side community wanting park restorations.

"If they are at the park, and there needs to be a project completed by Parks, people would be asked to move that particular area," Chief Homelessness Officer Sendy Soto said.

Officials did not say what area of the park people could be moved, as advocates emphasize moving needs to be the choice of those in the park.

"If landlords and homeowners are trying to lobby elected officials to throw away people who are in their most vulnerable situations of their lives, then that is not addressing houselessness," one advocate said.

The "Accelerated Moving Event" is expected to begin at Gompers Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday.