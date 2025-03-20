Storm cleanup underway after strong storms rip through NW Indiana, south suburbs

Many buildings in Gary, Indiana were heavily damaged by the storms.

Many buildings in Gary, Indiana were heavily damaged by the storms.

Many buildings in Gary, Indiana were heavily damaged by the storms.

Many buildings in Gary, Indiana were heavily damaged by the storms.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A massive cleanup effort is underway Thursday after a strong line of severe storms moved through the Chicago area prompting tornado warnings.

Residents across the south suburbs and northwest Indiana will be getting a closer look at the damage.

In Gary, Indiana, officials could not survey all the damage because of downed power lines.

Photos show part of the roof torn off the gym at McCullough Academy in Gary with a massive gaping hole is all that's left. Some classrooms also took a beating.

The school is now closed Thursday and Friday ahead of its scheduled spring break.

In nearby Highland, a mother and her son hunkered down as strong winds whipped around their home.

When everything was over, a tree that had been in their front yard for decades had toppled over.

"There was just tree all over the window and that's all you could see was just trees everywhere," Sheila Courtright said.

"A lot of roofs blown off, a lot of garages have caved in and the utility poles are just snatched out of the ground, just laying on the side of the houses," Ron Brewer, Lake County Council member, said.

At last check, NIPSCO says more than 2,500 customers are without power. That's down from more than 13,000 at the height of the storm.

Lake County, Indiana leaders said that they are working with the Red Cross to provide shelter to those who need it.

Storms rip through south suburbs

A strong line of severe storms Wednesday prompted tornado warnings and left damage across the southwest suburbs, including Steger and New Lenox.

The powerful storm also caused significant damage in the south suburbs.

Video from Steger shows what's left of a warehouse that was torn off by the high winds.

Debris from that roof ended up on the railroad tracks.

People who hid from the storm's path believe what they saw was a funnel cloud.

"It was just going in a circular motion down the street, it was just leaves, whatever was around it, straight down," one resident said.

In New Lenox, a UPS tractor trailer proved no match for the powerful winds.

The storm flipped the entire tractor trailer on its side. the driver and a passenger were not hurt.