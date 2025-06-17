Online applications for CityKey ID, program used by immigrants, paused after ICE subpoenas city

Clerk Anna Valencia is pausing online CityKey applications after immigration agents issued a subpoena for information about people using the program.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's city clerk is now pausing online applications for the CityKey after immigration agents issued a subpoena for information about people using the program.

Launched in 2017, City Key is a government issued ID that can be used to access city services.

The in-person application process is still active, but Clerk Anna Valencia says online applications are paused because of what she calls "the federal government's recent overreach."

City officials say they have not turned over any information to immigration authorities.