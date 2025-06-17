24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Online applications for CityKey ID, program used by immigrants, paused after ICE subpoenas city

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 1:21AM
Online applications for CityKey ID paused after ICE subpoenas city
Clerk Anna Valencia is pausing online CityKey applications after immigration agents issued a subpoena for information about people using the program.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's city clerk is now pausing online applications for the CityKey after immigration agents issued a subpoena for information about people using the program.

Launched in 2017, City Key is a government issued ID that can be used to access city services.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The in-person application process is still active, but Clerk Anna Valencia says online applications are paused because of what she calls "the federal government's recent overreach."

City officials say they have not turned over any information to immigration authorities.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW