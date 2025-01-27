ICE makes arrests in Chicago, suburbs as part of nationwide immigration raids

ICE conducted immigration raids in Chicago and the suburbs with President Donald Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan in the city to supervise operations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal agents in Chicago and other cities across the country, arrested immigrants by the hundreds.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said more than 950 people were arrested in operations nationwide, just Sunday.

ICE confirms that they have begun what they are calling targeted operations in Chicago.

The sweeping effort felt in the city and the suburbs.

Immigration and Custom Enforcement says 956 arrests were made nationwide.

It's unclear how many of those were in the Chicago area.

Cell phone video shows agents who are believed to be immigration officials in Albany Park and Berwyn Sunday.

One man who did not want to be identified said his neighbor was arrested on the Far South Side near 99th Street and Commercial Avenue.

"Give these people a chance because they are like me," the neighbor said. "They want a better life for their family. That's why they come to this country. This country was founded on immigrants."

President Donald Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan and Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove were in town to oversee the deportation operations over the weekend.

ICE released a statement on Sunday saying that it is working alongside multiple federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Marshals service.

While Homan says for now they are focusing on criminals with arrest warrants and deportation orders, some people worry that others referred to as collaterals, will also be detained

"The fear is that they will detain other people around them, maybe that live there or maybe that just happen to interact with them. And that's why it's important that folks know their rights and that they don't have to answer any questions," said Erendira Rendón with the Resurrection Project.

Homan on ABC's "This Week" pointed the finger at sanctuary cities, including Chicago.

"Sanctuary cities lock us out of the jails. So instead of ICE being able to arrest the bad guy, that the criminal alien in the safety and security of a jail, where the officers are safe, the alien is safe, the public safe, sanctuary cities release him back in the community," Homan said.

Homan also acknowledged there may be arrests of people with no criminal background, particularly in sanctuary cities.

"When we find him, he's going to be with others. Most likely, many times you're with others in a country illegally. They're coming too," Homan said.

Gov. JB Pritzker, who appeared on CNN Sunday, agreed that there is no place for violent criminals who have been convicted and are undocumented. But he says the distinction must be made between criminals and law-abiding undocumented immigrants.

"Why are we going after them? These are not people who are causing problems in our country, and what we need is a path to citizenship for them. We need to secure our border. We need to get rid of the violent criminals, but we also need to protect people, at least the residents of Illinois and all across the nation, who are Just doing what we hope that immigrants will do," Pritzker said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement later Sunday, saying, "There have been confirmed reports of ICE enforcement activity in Chicago today, Sunday, January 26. Per City code, Chicago police were not involved in this immigration enforcement activity. My team and I are in close communication with City officials including the CPD. It is imperative that all Chicagoans know their constitutional rights and share the Know Your Rights guidance with their neighbors and community."

Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth released a joint statement on Sunday night, saying, in part, "We stand with the immigrant community in Chicago and across the country, and our offices and caseworkers are ready to help those who are improperly caught up in these raids."