Chicago investigating break-in at Deja Vu Showgirls club that closed after shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating an attempted burglary at a South Loop nightclub that closed after a shooting earlier this week.

Police responded to the attempted burglary at about 3:51 a.m. Friday at the Déjà Vu Showgirls club in the 700-block of South Clinton Street.

Officers arrived and found glass on the front door damaged and discovered property inside the club damaged.

The incident comes after the city moved to shut down the club after a shooting Monday morning left four people wounded.

No one is in custody in connection with the break-in Friday morning. Area Three detectives are investigating.

