4 wounded in South Loop shooting: Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people wounded after a shooting in the South Loop Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.
The shooting took place in the 700-block of South Clinton Avenue.
CFD said four male victims were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Stroger Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Police were seen investigating at a club. One person was wounded in a shooting outside the same club in November.
Further details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.
