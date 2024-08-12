4 wounded in South Loop shooting: Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people wounded after a shooting in the South Loop Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The shooting took place in the 700-block of South Clinton Avenue.

CFD said four male victims were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Stroger Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police were seen investigating at a club. One person was wounded in a shooting outside the same club in November.

Further details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

