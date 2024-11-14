Chicago high school student receives scholarship for Auburn University equestrian team

Chicago teen Emerson Ricketts, a high school student at Jones College Prep, has committed to the Auburn University equestrian team with a scholarship.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local high school senior is making Chicago Proud. There are very few people of color in the world of competitive horse riding and finances aren't the only barrier to entry.

Emerson Ricketts is a senior at Jones College Prep, but next fall she'll attend Auburn University, joining the school's equestrian team.

There aren't a lot of girls like Emerson in the sport, but she's not letting anything get in her way.

"I just never wanted to get off," Ricketts said.

Her passion for horses began when she was just 5 years old.

Nobody should set limits to their dreams. Even if you don't see other people like you doing it, it's possible. You should go for it. Emerson Ricketts, equestrian committed to Auburn University

"I couldn't stop talking about it and so I got to sign up for lessons," Ricketts

Ricketts quickly became one with the horse. They were inseparable.

"They don't judge you," Ricketts said. "They always come out and try so hard for you. Every single day, they are the same loving animals."

It became clear that riding horses was more than a hobby for Ricketts. It was something she couldn't live without.

As an equestrian, she has thrived in numerous competitions across the country, winning national titles while also breaking barriers.

According to the United States Equestrian Federation, one of the major governing bodies overseeing competitive horse sports, of the organization's 447,0000 members who disclose their race, nearly 92% are white, with Black riders making up only 0.5%.

Ricketts' parents said the journey on the road hasn't always been easy.

"I notice things and then we'll bring it up. Sometimes she'll bring it up, sometimes I'll bring it up, but we address any issues and concerns head on, in a way that's positive," Emerson's mother Ursula Ricketts said. "It doesn't define who you are."

Her hard work and perseverance paid off big time. This week she committed to Auburn University, receiving a scholarship for the school's equestrian team.

"They saw her," Ursula said. "They saw her, and that's the place for her."

"Riding a big horse is scary and sometimes I can't watch, but when she finishes, I'm just a really excited dad just to watch her, and it's beautiful," Emerson's father Richard Ricketts said.

Emerson shared a message to others girls like her.

"Nobody should set limits to their dreams," Emerson said. "Even if you don't see other people like you doing it, it's possible. You should go for it."

Emerson plans on studying equine sciences at Auburn. After that, she will start her journey of becoming a veterinarian.