Chicago Lighthouse's Rise to Shine Run & Walk helps veterans, people with disabilities

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 20, 2024 12:27PM
Chicago Lighthouse's 3rd annual Rise to Shine Run & Walk
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Lighthouse is set host its third annual "Rise to Shine Run and Walk" on Sunday.

The event supports The Chicago Lighthouse and its programs that help people who are blind, visually impaired, disabled and veterans.

The organization allows them to build confidence to learn, work and live independently within the community.

So far, over $93,000 has been raised for the event, which ABC7 Chicago's Val Warner is co-hosting.

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. in the Illinois Medical District.

To register or support The Chicago Lighthouse, click here.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
