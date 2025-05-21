Chicago man charged after CPD officer dragged during traffic stop in West Garfield Park

A Chicago man has been charged with trying to kill a police officer earlier this month in West Garfield Park.

A Chicago man has been charged with trying to kill a police officer earlier this month in West Garfield Park.

A Chicago man has been charged with trying to kill a police officer earlier this month in West Garfield Park.

A Chicago man has been charged with trying to kill a police officer earlier this month in West Garfield Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with trying to kill a Chicago police officer earlier this month.

The police officer was dragged during a traffic stop near the intersection of West Madison Street and South Kilpatrick Avenue in West Garfield Park on May 3, police said.

Malcolm Harris, 40, has been charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, police said.

Police said Harris was the driver who hit a Chicago police officer, dragging him down the street.

Police said that when the officer fell, his weapon discharged.

COPA confirmed it was investigating an officer-involved shooting at the location.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

