24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago man charged after CPD officer dragged during traffic stop in West Garfield Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 21, 2025 9:39AM
Man charged after CPD officer dragged during traffic stop
A Chicago man has been charged with trying to kill a police officer earlier this month in West Garfield Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with trying to kill a Chicago police officer earlier this month.

The police officer was dragged during a traffic stop near the intersection of West Madison Street and South Kilpatrick Avenue in West Garfield Park on May 3, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Malcolm Harris, 40, has been charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, police said.

Police said Harris was the driver who hit a Chicago police officer, dragging him down the street.

Police said that when the officer fell, his weapon discharged.

COPA confirmed it was investigating an officer-involved shooting at the location.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW