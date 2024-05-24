Chicago Mayor Johnson RTA board nominee withdraws nomination after coming under fire

'As a man, I don't have to use the CTA. I'm fortunate to have a car,' Rev. Ira Acree previously said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson's pick to serve on the board of the Regional Transportation Authority has withdrawn his nomination.

The Rev. Ira Acree withdrew his nomination two days after City Council delayed a vote on his appointment.

Acree claims the mayor didn't ask him to withdraw, but Johnson did not appear to have enough votes.

While Acree's appointment passed the Transportation Committee with a 14-2 vote, some votes were lost between that hearing and a full City Council vote.

Acree blames 32nd Ward Ald. Scott Waguespack and 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez, who voted against him in the committee meeting.

Acree is a well-known West Side pastor.

But some Chicago aldermen argued he's not ready to get behind the wheel, especially after some comments that's he's made about riding the CTA.

As members of City Council's Transportation Committee learned, Acree is far from a transit expert. While he grew up using public transportation, Acree told the committee, as an adult, he occasionally uses it downtown.

"As a man, I don't have to use the CTA. I'm fortunate to have a car," Acree said.

While transportation is facing a crisis, Acree said he needed more information to make any judgments about CTA Chief Dorval Carter or an effort in Springfield to consolidate the RTA, CTA and Pace.

Acree was also unaware of an RTA $730 million shortfall

Before appearing before the committee, Acree admitted he never spoke with the mayor about the administration's transportation vision.

Supporters said those serving on the RTA board don't require expertise.

The RTA oversees CTA, Metra and Pace.

