Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson senior aide under scrutiny for voting in Texas

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's senior aide Jason Lee is under scrutiny for voting in Texas. He is supposed to be a resident of the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another top aide for Mayor Brandon Johnson is under scrutiny Monday.

This time, it's a senior advisor, who claimed to be a Chicago resident, as required by law, but went and voted in another state.

Now, an alderman is requesting the inspector general investigate.

Jason Lee, who has sometimes been front-and-center explaining the mayor's positions, now has some explaining of his own to do.

At issue is how he could claim being a Chicago resident, as is required of all city employees, while voting in Houston, Texas last month.

"I'm very concerned about election integrity, but I'm also concerned, as an alderman, that we are employing someone who doesn't have the city of Chicago as their primary residence, which is exactly why I asked the inspector general to look into this matter," 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez said.

Lopez has also asked the Texas attorney general to investigate Lee's actions for possible voter fraud.

Lee told the Chicago Tribune he went to Texas to vote for his sister, who won a special election to fill the remaining congressional term of his late mother. He did not vote in Illinois.

Johnson said Monday the matter is being looking into.

RELATED: 4 city workers fired, placed on 'Do Not Hire' list accuse Mayor Johnson's ex-top aide of retaliation

"Decisions and conclusions will be made based upon how this particular matter is not only underscored, but what is uncovered, as a result of it being looked into," Johnson said.

Burt Odelson is an election law attorney.

"I'm not familiar with every aspect of Texas law, but, in general, you can only vote from the place where you live, which is your permanent abode, your permanent home," Odelson said.

One good government advocate suggested Lee should have known better.

"He's got an entire law department he could ask the question of, and it's the big law department. They should be able to give him quick answers, so along with the Board of Elections," said Dick Simpson, a UIC professor emeritus.

The mayor was asked if he has lost confidence in Lee.

"Jason and I go back a little bit, and he has been a tremendous advocate for working people in this city," Johnson said.

For now, it appears Lee will continue in his role as the mayor's senior aide, pending the outcome of the investigation into his residency status. He was unavailable for comment.