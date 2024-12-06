Chicago mayor's likely final budget proposal includes property tax hike, eliminates income program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's budget team is presenting what looks to be its best and final offer to City Council members in a series of meetings that began Friday.

It will include a property tax hike, but no layoffs. However some programs are being eliminated.

Supporters of one program to help the most vulnerable said they are not going down without a fight.

Supporters of the guaranteed basic income program that provided qualifying households with $500 per month for a year are frustrated that it is being eliminated from the upcoming budget.

"The people who are in line to get the Future Fund that they are trying to cancel, and it's gonna be devastating for those people, because I was once one of those people looking forward to those funds to help me," former basic income recipient Deon Hendricks said.

Cutting the program will save the city $30 million in what is a tight budget year.

I do believe that by the time we get ready to pass on Friday, we will have a package that will be able to garner the necessary votes to pass Council. Ald. Jason Ervin, Budget Committee Chairman

"You know, in times of prosperity and abundance, maybe we can do that," 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins said. "We're not in a time like that. We have to find ways to trim our budget."

On Friday, the mayor's budget team began a series of briefings with groups of council members on what is essentially the best and final budget offer.

It includes a $68.5 million dollar property tax hike, along with other revenue sources that include $14 million from expanding the ride share congestion tax in and around downtown to include weekends, $11 million from raising weekend parking rates to match the weekday charges, and another $5 million from raising the price of checkout bags to 10 cents each.

The budget briefings for council members will wrap up on Monday. That is just in time for important committee meetings on Tuesday that will lay the groundwork for what is expected to be a vote on the budget itself next Friday.

However, many alders still have concerns about the property tax hike and the size of the budget.

"It's a little bit like having 50 cooks in the kitchen," Ald. Hopkins said. "You know, the more complex the meal that's trying to be prepared, the more unwieldy it is to have 50 cooks in the kitchen. And a budget is a very complex meal."

"I think there's still work to be done," Budget Committee Chairman Ald. Jason Ervin said. "I do believe that by the time we get ready to pass on Friday, we will have a package that will be able to garner the necessary votes to pass Council."

The process remains a taxing one for council members, that will be even more taxing for those who live, work or visit Chicago.