Memorial Day weekend violence down from year ago, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial Day weekend has been a violent weekend in Chicago, but this year, the gun violence is down.

The city of Chicago's safety plans appears to have passed the test this Memorial Day.

At least 22 people were shot, two fatally, this weekend, a marked decline from last year.

According to ABC7 data, last year 41 people were shot and nine killed including a five-year old girl.

None of the victims from this past weekend are children.

Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start to summer and historically marks an uptick in violence.

While some point to the weekend's mild weather as a factor in the decreasing violence, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says that has nothing to do with it.

He credits his administration's investment in the people of the city of Chicago.

"Homicides are down, shootings are down, robberies are down, shooting victims are down vehicular carjackings are all down at a time at which we are making critical investments," Mayor Brandon Johnson said. "My desire is still the same, to build the safest, most affordable big city in America."

The mayor adds he's confident that when the weather warm up and school ends, his approach to safety along with the city's summer safety plan will continue to pay off and violence will continue to decline. The city saw just 20 homicides in April.

