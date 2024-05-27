Chicago shootings: At least 31 shot, 5 fatally, in Memorial Day weekend violence across city: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been a violent holiday weekend so far in Chicago.

At least 31 people have been shot, five fatally, since Friday evening. One of those shootings left a five-year-old girl dead.

The girl's father is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is hospitalized in good condition.

The girl has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Reig Ware from Lincoln, Illinois.

Police said just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a group of people were standing outside near south Campbell and Jackson when shots were fired.

Witnesses said at least four men hopped out of a car and started shooting in what appeared to be a targeted ambush.

Police said the child was inside a parked car when she was shot.

A 24-year-old man who was standing outside the car, was shot twice in the leg.

A man who asked not to have his face shown saw it all unfold from his bedroom window.

"I heard one shot, then 30, 40 more shots," the witness said. "They've been partying over there for the last week, just chilling. Ain't heard one shot. I don't know what went wrong."

27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett said the girl's father was the other shooting victim. Burnett said they were visiting Chicago.

Meanwhile, no one in custody and police are looking into a motive.

Minutes earlier, a man was shot to death while standing on a sidewalk on the city's West Side, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:58 a.m. in the 1300-block of South Christiana Avenue in North Lawndale.

A group of people were on the sidewalk when shots were fired. It is unknown if the gunman was part of the group.

A man, 28, died after being shot in the back, Chicago police said.

Two women, 18 and 28, were shot in the legs, they were taken to the hospital and were expected to be okay.

It's unknown what let up to the shooting.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Four detectives are investigating.

On Sunday night, three people were shot and critically injured on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 7:43 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East 113th Street, in Roseland, Chicago police said.

The three victims, a 49-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and another male victim of unknown age, were standing at the location when they were shot at by two offenders after a vehicle drove up, police said. The victims were taken to hospitals, all initially reported to be in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available. No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified two men who were shot to death on Chicago's Northwest Side late Friday night.

Chicago police said the shooting happened in the Albany Park neighborhood just before 11:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in an alley near Leland and Troy.

Investigators said they found two men who had been shot in the head. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office identified the men as 20-year-old Victor H. Rodriguez and 21-year-old Jaime I. Serrano. Both were Chicago residents.

A witness told police say they saw a black sedan speeding away from the area.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

About an hour earlier, three men were shot on the South Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 300 West 59th Place just after 10:30 p.m.

A group of people were hanging out on a vacant lot when someone fired shots, police said.

A 29-year-old man, shot in his lower leg, was transported to Providence Hospital in good condition.

Another 29-year-old man, grazed in his shoulder, took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 25-year-old man, shot in his arm, was transported to the same hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 45 people were shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

Last year in Chicago, there were 53 people shot and 11 killed over Memorial Day weekend.

