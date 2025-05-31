Chicago's Shedd Aquarium celebrates 95th anniversary

The Shedd Aquarium, a historic Chicago museum, is celebrating its 95th anniversary Friday. It opened in 1930 along the lakefront of Lake Michigan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A historic museum is one of the shining gems of Chicago.

The Shedd Aquarium celebrated its 95th anniversary on Friday.

Since opening in 1930, it has pursued a mission of sparking compassion, curiosity and conservation for the aquatic animal world.

The Shedd is now continuing that mission with a major $500 million restoration.

ABC7 was joined in studio Friday by Johnny Ford, Shedd Aquarium senior director of public relations.

Ford spoke about the founding of the Shedd Aquarium, some of the original features that still exist at the Shedd, and how the aquarium has evolved over the last 95 years.

Visit www.sheddaquarium.org for more information.