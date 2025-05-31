24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium celebrates 95th anniversary

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 31, 2025 12:13AM
Shedd Aquarium celebrates 95th anniversary
The Shedd Aquarium, a historic Chicago museum, is celebrating its 95th anniversary Friday. It opened in 1930 along the lakefront of Lake Michigan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A historic museum is one of the shining gems of Chicago.

The Shedd Aquarium celebrated its 95th anniversary on Friday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Since opening in 1930, it has pursued a mission of sparking compassion, curiosity and conservation for the aquatic animal world.

The Shedd is now continuing that mission with a major $500 million restoration.

ABC7 was joined in studio Friday by Johnny Ford, Shedd Aquarium senior director of public relations.

Ford spoke about the founding of the Shedd Aquarium, some of the original features that still exist at the Shedd, and how the aquarium has evolved over the last 95 years.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

Visit www.sheddaquarium.org for more information.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW