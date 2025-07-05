Chicago's 3rd NASCAR Street Race to get underway with Xfinity Series on Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's third NASCAR Street Race will get underway on Saturday.

Excited fans are eagerly waiting to see some of the best professional drivers racing through the streets.

Cars from different racing teams are already loaded into the "garage alley," which is set up along DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

This year promises to be an unforgettable race.

NASCAR Xfinity Series - The Loop 110 will take off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Cup Series on Sunday at 1 p.m., with Derrick Rose as the grand marshal.

The 2.2-mile, 12-turn track will take drivers through Grant Park and along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, setting a scenic stage.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe shared what makes the scenic Chicago track uniquely challenging.

"Just extremely treacherous. There's just no margin for error when you come here," Briscoe said. "And just, it changes literally every single year."

There are also plenty of free activities all weekend at Butler Field.

Courtney Sanders is with Blue Star Families, the military service organization that will unfurl the giant American flag prior to Sunday's race. She joined ABC7 on Saturday morning to talk about the event.

