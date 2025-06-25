Party will have a drawing to win free pizza

Vito and Nick's Pizzeria celebrating 105th anniversary with party

Vito's and Nick's, well-know known for it's cracker-crust pizza, is celebrating its 105th anniversary.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A staple on the city's Southwest Side is celebrating its 105th anniversary!

Vito's and Nick's at Pulaski Road and 84th Place is well-know known for it's cracker-crust pizza.

Depending who you ask, some would say it's Chicago pizza royalty.

The owners have a party planned Wednesday with a chance to win free pizza!

Just stop by anytime between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. The free pizza winner drawing is at 8 p.m. and a special 105-year-old toast at 8 p.m.

