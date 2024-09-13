Thieves targeting elderly people in Chinatown using blessing scam to steal their money, belongings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have put out an alert that thieves are targeting elderly members of the Chinese community in Chinatown by using a blessing scam.

Police said that the thieves are giving the victims "blessed water" in exchange for money.

They said the m.o. is typically to approach victims with the help of two to three Asian females, talking to them about finding a doctor before convincing them to participate in a cleansing or blessing ceremony. Durin the ceremony, the victims are made to put their money and belongings in a bag for blessing, and then told not to open the bag for several days or tell any family members about the ceremony.

After, when the victims open the bag, they find everything inside has been stolen.

So far these thefts have been reported in the following places and times:

2200 block of S. Wentworth on May 18, 2024, at approx. 10:55 a.m.

2800 block of S. Archer on August 14, 2024, at approx. 11:00 a.m.

2400 block of S. Wallace Ave on August 26, 2024 at approx. 11:00 a.m.

800 block of S. Park Terrace on August 27, 2024, at approx. 11:00 a.m.

2700 block of S. Wells St. on August 23, 2024, at approx. 3:00 p.m.

Police are asking everyone to exercise caution and conduct due diligence before engaging in any financial transactions, and are reminding the city's Asian community to be aware of these scams and take extra precautions.

