24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago police looking for 8-year-old boy missing for over 1 week

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 15, 2025 10:15PM
CPD looking for 8-year-old boy missing for over 1 week
J'Adore Frazier's father, Christopher Upshaw, took him from a home near the 9000-block of South Aberdeen Street in Brainerd, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding an 8-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a week.

Police say J'Adore Frazier was last seen on Friday, June 6.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

They say the boy's father, Christopher Upshaw, took him from his grandparents' home around the Brainerd neighborhood's 9000-block of South Aberdeen Street.

The two may be traveling in a beige Cadillac sedan. Frazier was last seen wearing a beige sweat suit and black sneakers.

Police urged anyone with information on Frazier's whereabouts to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW