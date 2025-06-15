Chicago police looking for 8-year-old boy missing for over 1 week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding an 8-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a week.

Police say J'Adore Frazier was last seen on Friday, June 6.

They say the boy's father, Christopher Upshaw, took him from his grandparents' home around the Brainerd neighborhood's 9000-block of South Aberdeen Street.

The two may be traveling in a beige Cadillac sedan. Frazier was last seen wearing a beige sweat suit and black sneakers.

Police urged anyone with information on Frazier's whereabouts to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.