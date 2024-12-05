CPD holding gun turn-in event at West Side church this weekend

Chicago police are holding a gun turn-in event at People's Church of the Harvest in Garfield Park this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gun violence is an issue in most cities; Chicago is no exception. To help reduce the number of shootings, Chicago police will host a gun turn-in event this weekend.

CPD Director of Community Policing Glen Brooks joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it Thursday.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at People's Church of the Harvest, located at 3570 W. Fifth Ave. in Chicago.

Those who turn in a firearm will receive a $100 gift card, no questions asked.

Brooks said CPD will always take abandoned guns, even if it's not during a turn-in event.

Call 311 for more information, or visit www.chicagopolice.org.