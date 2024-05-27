Chicago police investigating 2 smash-and-grab burglaries at South Side liquor stores

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating two smash-and-grab burglaries on the South Side Monday morning.

The first burglary occurred at about 3:05 a.m. in the 8000-block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Police said four male suspects got out of a black Jeep after they backed into the front door of the liquor store. The burglars then took merchandise from the store and fled the scene.

The second burglary occurred in the 800-block of West 87th Street at about 4:23 a.m.

Police said several male suspects rammed a black Jeep into the front doors of the liquor store.

The burglars then entered the store and stole merchandise before fleeing, police said.

Police have not said if the burglaries are connected.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

