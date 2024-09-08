$5K reward offered for information after mother murdered at Little Village gathering

A Little Village shooting in Chicago left 58-year-old Ondrea Monique King dead on West Ogden Avenue last Saturday, officials said.

A Little Village shooting in Chicago left 58-year-old Ondrea Monique King dead on West Ogden Avenue last Saturday, officials said.

A Little Village shooting in Chicago left 58-year-old Ondrea Monique King dead on West Ogden Avenue last Saturday, officials said.

A Little Village shooting in Chicago left 58-year-old Ondrea Monique King dead on West Ogden Avenue last Saturday, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A reward is now being offered for information in the deadly shooting of a beloved Chicago mother.

Ondrea Monique King, 58, was at a gathering in the Little Village neighborhood when she was shot and killed last Saturday.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3900-block of West Ogden Avenue just before 12:15 a.m.

King was inside a vehicle when someone fired shots from an alley, striking her in the neck, police said.

Police said the Chicago Fire Department transported her in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

King's loved ones and community leaders are now calling for justice.

"My heart is heavy, and I'm asking whoever did this to my jewel, please, turn yourself in. Right now, I'm hurting," said Shirley Parks, King's mother.

They are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for King's murder.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

