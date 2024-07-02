Burglars smash into Englewood liquor store, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars used a car to smash into an Englewood liquor store Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred in the 6600-block of South Halsted Street at about 4:34 a.m.

Police said the suspects rammed the security gate at the store and then partially removed it to gain entry.

Four suspects then entered the store and took property, with two additional suspects later joining, police said.

The suspects then fled in a white SUV and a silver sedan, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

