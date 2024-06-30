Chicago police issue warning for recent car thefts in the Loop

Chicago police issued a warning Sunday for recent downtown car thefts in the Loop in the month of June.

Chicago police issued a warning Sunday for recent downtown car thefts in the Loop in the month of June.

Chicago police issued a warning Sunday for recent downtown car thefts in the Loop in the month of June.

Chicago police issued a warning Sunday for recent downtown car thefts in the Loop in the month of June.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A warning was issued by Chicago police Sunday after nearly two dozen car thefts happened in the Loop.

Twenty thefts have been reported since June 1, police said.

The thieves broke windows to get inside the cars and then stole the parked vehicles, police said.

The cars have been stolen from streets and parking lots. Drivers are advised by police to park in well lit areas and not leave cars unlocked.

No information about the offenders was known, police said.

The car thefts happened at the following locations and times.

600 block of S. Financial Pl on June 1, 2024 between 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm.

0-100 block of E. 8th St from June 3, 2024 to June 12, 2024 between 12:00 am - 5:00 pm.

800 block of S. Financial Pl on June 7, 2024 between 7:00 am. - 11:30 am.

800 block of S. Financial Pl on June 8, 2024 at 3:30 am.

600 block of S. Financial Pl on June 8, 2024 at 5:00 am.

0-100 block of E. 8th St from June 8, 2024 to June 9, 2024 between 7:30 pm - 11:00 am.

600 block of S. State St June 9, 2024 at 3:00 pm.

0-100 block of E. 9th St on June 10, 2024 at 6:00 am.

1100 block of S. Clark St on June 12, 2024 at 9:00 am.

600 block of S. La Salle St on June 14, 2024 between 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm.

500 block of S. Michigan Ave on June 15, 2024 at 9:00 pm.

700 block of S. Wabash Ave on June 19, 2024 at 7:20 pm.

800 block of S. State St from June 19, 2024 to June 20, 2024 between 10:00 pm - 10:30 am.

1100 block of S. Wabash Ave on June 20, 2024 at 11:48 pm.

600 block of S. Clark St on June 21, 2024 at 6:54 pm.

700 block of S. Plymouth Ct on June 21, 2024 at 10:00 pm.

200 block of W. Polk St from June 22, 2024 to June 24, 2024 between 5:00 pm - 8:15 am.

500 block of S. Financial Pl on June 22, 2024 at 7:01 pm.

500 block of S. Wells St from June 26, 2024 to June 27, 2024 between 8:00 am - 2:00 pm.

100 block of W. 9th St on June 29, 2024 at 3:15 pm.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood