Friends, family to gather for funeral for fallen CPD Officer to Krystal Rivera

Family and friends will gather Wednesday for the funeral of fallen Chicago Police Officer Krystal River, who was killed in a Chatham shooting.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday for the funeral of fallen Chicago Police Officer Krystal River, who was killed in a Chatham shooting.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday for the funeral of fallen Chicago Police Officer Krystal River, who was killed in a Chatham shooting.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday for the funeral of fallen Chicago Police Officer Krystal River, who was killed in a Chatham shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loved ones will join police in saying goodbye at the funeral for fallen Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera.

On Tuesday, hundreds of family, friends and fellow officers came out to pay their respect to Rivera, a 36-year-old mother and four-year veteran of CPD, during a visitation on the city's Northwest Side. Rivera was assigned to the 6th District.

Rivera's daughter's basketball coach Billy Oliveros was among those present. He and many others wore special shirts as a tribute to the fallen officer.

He said Rivera was always ready to step up to lend a hand as a moment's notice.

READ ALSO | Alleged drug dealer is 2nd suspect charged in connection with CPD Officer Krystal Rivera's death

"Every time we play, we're going to represent her. Because I know her spirit is always going to be with us," Oliveros said.

Rivera died in the line of duty on June 5 when investigators said she was unintentionally shot by a fellow officer during a tactical operation in the Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago police officer unintentionally shot, killed by fellow cop in Chatham: CPD

Officer Rivera's funeral is at noon Wednesday at Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park. You can watch the funeral on air on ABC7 and all of our streaming platforms.