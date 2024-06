Chicago police officer charged with damaging Blue Island golf course 2 times

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer has been charged with causing damage to a south suburban golf course.

Prosecutors say Chicago Police Department Officer Romello Washington caused damage at The Meadows Golf Club in Blue Island two different times late last month.

He is now charged with Criminal Damage to Property.

CPD said Washington was relieved of his police powers on Tuesday.

Further information was not immediately available.