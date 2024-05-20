CPD releases image of man accused of beating, seriously injuring victim in South Loop last month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released an image of a man wanted for a violent beating in the city's South Loop neighborhood last month.

Area Three detectives are trying to identify the 25- to 35-year-old man, who allegedly approached a male victim standing on the corner of Roosevelt Road and Canal Street just before 9 a.m. April 13.

The suspect allegedly hit the victim on the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground. While on the ground, the suspect allegedly punched, kicked and stomped on the victim's head.

The suspect fled east on Roosevelt after the attack, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The suspect is described as 5-feet, 9-inches to 5-feet, 10-inches tall; weighing 150 to 160 pounds; wearing a dark T-shirt, white gym shoes and a dark backpack; and having short black hair with a goatee and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 312-744-8261 or submit a tip anonymously at cpdtip.com.

