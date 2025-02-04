Chicago police release image of suspect in deadly November shooting that left baby injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released an image of a suspect in a shooting last November that killed a man and wounded a baby.

The shooting took place at about 10:45 a.m. on November 20, 2024 in the 2400-block of South Oakley Boulevard.

Police said someone in a blue Dodge Charger shot into another vehicle, killing a 35-year-old man and injuring a seven-month-old baby.

The man was shot multiple times in his head and body, and crashed into two unoccupied parked vehicles, CPD said. He died on the scene.

The baby boy in the backseat suffered a graze wound to his right cheek, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8252.

