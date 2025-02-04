24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago police release image of suspect in deadly November shooting that left baby injured

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 4, 2025 11:44AM
CPD releases image of suspect in deadly November shooting
Chicago police have released an image of a suspect in a shooting last November that killed a man and wounded a baby.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released an image of a suspect in a shooting last November that killed a man and wounded a baby.

The shooting took place at about 10:45 a.m. on November 20, 2024 in the 2400-block of South Oakley Boulevard.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said someone in a blue Dodge Charger shot into another vehicle, killing a 35-year-old man and injuring a seven-month-old baby.

The man was shot multiple times in his head and body, and crashed into two unoccupied parked vehicles, CPD said. He died on the scene.

RELATED: Heart of Chicago shooting kills man driving on SW Side, baby also injured, CPD says

The baby boy in the backseat suffered a graze wound to his right cheek, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8252.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW