Chicago police release image of wanted vehicle after man killed in hit-and-run crash in Lawndale

A 44-year-old man was fatally struck by vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday on South Central Park Avenue in Lawndale, Chicago police said.

A 44-year-old man was fatally struck by vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday on South Central Park Avenue in Lawndale, Chicago police said.

A 44-year-old man was fatally struck by vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday on South Central Park Avenue in Lawndale, Chicago police said.

A 44-year-old man was fatally struck by vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday on South Central Park Avenue in Lawndale, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a photo of the car they're looking for in a deadly hit and run crash on the city's West Side.

The crash happened around 7:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Central Park Avenue in Lawndale, Chicago police said.

A 2012 Kia Sorento SUV with Illinois license plate EB88421 is wanted in connection to the crash, police said in an update Thursday.

Police said the the driver was speeding before hitting a pedestrian.

The 44-year old man died from his injuries.

READ MORE | Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Lawndale, Chicago police say

No further information was immediately available.

Chicago police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood