CPD releases photos of suspect in South Loop restaurant shooting after DNC

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 9:30PM
CPD releases photos of suspect in South Loop restaurant shooting
Chicago police released photos of a South Loop shooting suspect who allegedly shot a man at the White Palace Grill on Canal Street after the DNC.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released security camera images Wednesday of a man wanted in a shooting in the South Loop last week.

It happened early Friday morning at the White Palace Grill, in the 1100-block of South Canal Street.

Democratic National Convention delegates were inside eating, after the convention, when a man walked in, got into an argument with another 42-year-old man, and then shot him multiple times, police said.

The victim, who was walking out of the restaurant at the time of the shooting, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

CPD said the shooting suspect was wearing a T-shirt that said "OFFICER," and drove north in a silver Ford Focus.

He's described as a 25- to 35-year-old man, who is 5-feet, 7-inches to 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 150 to 200 pounds.

In addition to the T-shirt, he was wearing a blue baseball cap, black vest, apparent security badge, blue jeans with black and gold stripes along the seam and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.

