Man tried to lure child into van in Rogers Park; suspect at large: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 5, 2025 7:35PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert Tuesday, after an alleged child luring incident on the city's North Side.

CPD said a man in a white van approached the child in the 7000-block of North Ridge Boulevard in Rogers Park about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the man tried to lure the child into the van. When the child refused, the suspect parked the van, got out and began following the child, police said.

CPD described the suspect as a man between 30 and 40, about 6-feet tall and wearing blue jeans and a black and red short-sleeved shirt.

He drove a white minivan with spray paint on the front passenger side, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266 or submit a tip at cpdtip.com.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
