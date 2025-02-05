Teen, 14, charged with kidnapping baby, woman in South Loop carjacking, police say

Two people are in custody in connection with a carjacking that happened in the 400-block of West Harrison Street on Tuesday, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl has been charged with three felonies after police said she reportedly was involved in a South Loop carjacking and kidnapping.

Chicago police said armed thieves carjacked a vehicle, with a woman and a child still inside, in the South Loop on Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. The carjacking happened in the 400-block of West Harrison Street around 2:30 p.m.

A 29-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl were in the backseat when two people got into the car and began driving, police said.

Police said as the car approached West Harrison and South Paulina streets on the Near West Side, the carjackers forced the victims out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The victims were not injured in the incident.

Officers later found the car in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 3500-block of South King Drive. Two people were taken into custody.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with aggravated carjacking, aggravated kidnapping and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Since the suspect is a minor, police did not reveal her identity.

