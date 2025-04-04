24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago police searching for suspect in 6 North Side burglaries in 3 hours

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Friday, April 4, 2025 9:43AM
Chicago police are searching for the man responsible for six burglaries in a matter of hours in Lakeview, Lincoln Park and Old Town.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the man responsible for six burglaries in a matter of hours.

The businesses targeted are in the Lakeview, Lincoln Park and Old Town neighborhoods. They were all hit in a three hour window Wednesday morning.

Police believe one man got into each business by breaking a front glass door to steal things inside.

The burglaries occurred in the:
2900-block of North Broadway on April 2, 2025 at approx. 3:53 a.m.
2900-block of North Broadway on April 2, 2025 at approx. 4:20 a.m.
300-block of West Armitage Ave on April 2, 2025 at approx. 5:45 a.m.
2200-block of North Clark on April 2, 2025 at approx. 1:35 a.m.
2200-block of North Clark on April 2, 2025 at approx. 1:30 a.m.
1800-block of North Lincoln on April 2, 2025 at approx. 4:20 a.m.

