Fallen CPD officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso, Areanah Preston honored at star case ceremony

Officer Vasquez Lasso was killed near Sawyer Elementary while children played on the playground in early 2023.

Officer Vasquez Lasso was killed near Sawyer Elementary while children played on the playground in early 2023.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city honored fallen Chicago Police officers on Thursday.

A ceremony was held to encase the stars of fallen Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez Lasso.

Officer Vásquez Lasso, 32, chased after an 18-year-old suspect, ultimately onto the grounds of nearby Sawyer Elementary with children playing on the playground.

The 32-year-old officer was shot three times. He was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

His mother and wife attended the ceremony at CPD headquarters to memorialize their loved one.

Officer Vasquez Lasso's family placed his star at CPD headquarters on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, the city will honor fallen CPD Officer Areanah Preston. She was killed as she returned home after her shift last year.

