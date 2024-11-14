CPD warns of robberies in which suspect poses as ATM repairman or security guard in West Ridge, more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning people about a suspect, who's been stealing money from those trying to use ATMs.

It's happened at five different locations across the city, since Oct. 1.

The latest happened Tuesday in West Ridge.

Police say the suspect has told the victims he's a security guard, or there to fix the ATM.

He then forced the victim to leave, and withdrew money from his or her account.

Police say the suspect may be armed.

He is described as a 20- to 40-year-old man, who is 5-feet, 8-inches to 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 200 to 220 pounds.

The incidents took place in the:

- 3200-block of West Addison Street at 12:55 p.m. Oct. 1 in Avondale

- 4800-block of North Pulaski Road at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 in North Mayfair

- 6300-block of North McCormick Road at 3 p.m. Nov. 7, 2024 in North Park

- 3200-block of West Irving Park Road at 6:21 p.m. Nov. 11 in Irving Park

- 3200-block of West Irving Park Road at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 11 in Irving Park

- 6100-block of North Western Avenue at 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 12 in West Ridge

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394 or Financial Crime at (312) 746-9661. You can also submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.