CPD has canceled officers' days off for the weekend in preparation for protests and other planned events in the city.

More protests against ICE, Trump administration expected in Chicago this weekend | What to know

More protests over President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement are expected to get underway this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More protests over President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement are expected to get underway this weekend.

A large turnout is expected on Saturday. The Chicago Police Department has canceled officers' days off to handle the protests and other planned weekend events.

CPD says officers have extensive experience working with large crowds of demonstrators and are prepared for the "No Kings" protest, which is set to bring thousands of people out to rally against ICE and the Trump administration on Saturday.

A large wave of protests was largely peaceful on Thursday night.

Chicago Deputy Mayor Garien Gatewood joined ABC7 on Friday morning to talk about the protests, saying people should not be worried about heading downtown this weekend.

A sea of protesters could be seen holding signs, chanting and marching to voice their frustrations and anger with recent immigration raids in the area.

Demonstrators also marched and rallied near Chicago's Trump Tower.

Thursday's protest and march was a somewhat different picture than Tuesday's protest, which saw 17 people arrested and charged in clashes with police.

Saturday's protest in Chicago is set to take place at Daley Plaza.

CPD says its officers are ready to handle the large crowds and prepared with all necessary resources.

