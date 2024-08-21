Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marching on DNC; CPD in area | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Please note: This content may be disturbing for some viewers

Thousands are marching on the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night.

Several groups are involved in an unpermitted but predominantly peaceful pro-Palestinian rally, which started at Union Park.

It's being organized by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine.

The loud and spirited march stepped off shortly before 6 p.m. along a designated route.

The group planned to travel to Park 578 near the United Center, where the DNC is taking place, but was turned away.

As of about 7 p.m., they were near the new Damen CTA station at Damen Avenue and Lake Street.

There is a heavy police presence, including Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling.

Protesters are calling for an end to the war in Gaza and for the U.S. to stop sending military aid to Israel.

On Tuesday night, dozens were arrested after confronting police outside the Israeli Consulate downtown Chicago.

On Monday, some protesters breached an outer perimeter fence near the DNC.

One organizer Wednesday said they do not expect any violence.

"Our whole point is to end hate and end violence, and anyone who's coming with intention to do that is not part of us. We are here peacefully protesting; we've been doing it for 10 months, and we've been doing it for years. We don't stand for that," said Amira Daoud, with American Muslims for Palestine.

The Chicago Jewish Alliance, a pro-Israel group, shared their message at Park 578 earlier Wednesday, but left before the other protest could arrive.