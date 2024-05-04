Pro-Palestinian protest held at the Art Institute of Chicago

A Pro-Palestinian protest was held Saturday at the Art Institute of Chicago in downtown as the University of Chicago campus encampment continued.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pro-Palestinian protests are continuing across the country.

A new protest emerged Saturday at the Art Institute of Chicago in downtown.

There was a small encampment set up inside the gardens of the Art Institute by students from Columbia College Chicago and School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Video shows officers moving in to dismantle it around 4:30 p.m. Some protesters in the garden area could be seen being arrested by police, while others were escorted away.

In addition to the encampment, several dozen protesters demonstrated on the sidewalks near the Art Institute at Michigan Avenue and Monroe Street.

Police officers could be seen monitoring the protest throughout the day. A large police presence was already in the area Saturday morning to block streets for the Polish Constitution Day Parade.

No official statement about the protest from the Chicago Police Department was immediately available.

Meanwhile on Saturday, students remained in an encampment at the University of Chicago for a sixth day.

