Chicago Public Library bringing Day of the Dead to life with musical

The Chicago Public Library is bringing Day of the Dead to life.

Chicago Public Library bringing Day of the Dead to life The Chicago Public Library is bringing Day of the Dead to life.

Chicago Public Library bringing Day of the Dead to life The Chicago Public Library is bringing Day of the Dead to life.

Chicago Public Library bringing Day of the Dead to life The Chicago Public Library is bringing Day of the Dead to life.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Public Library is bringing Day of the Dead to life.

A new musical, "Day of the Dead LIVE!," just opened Tuesday night at Harold Washington Library.

Mariella Colon, head of civic, cultural and literary engagement, joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

SEE ALSO: Chicago National Museum of Mexican Art celebrates Día de los Muertos in Pilsen

The musical includes classical and popular music, plus life-sized puppets for children and adults through Friday.

"At CPL, we take pride in celebrating the vibrant cultural mosaic of Chicago," Library Commissioner Chris Brown said in a statement. "Our 'Day of the Dead LIVE!' programming offers a powerful way to honor and remember loved ones, while deepening our appreciation for this important tradition. These events bring families, friends, and neighbors together in a shared celebration of life and memory. We warmly invite you to join us in this uplifting experience, where community and tradition come together."