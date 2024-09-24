CPS, CTU to hold public bargaining session amid calls for Pedro Martinez to resign

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union return to the bargaining table Tuesday.

As the work to finalize a new contract gets underway, there are growing calls for CPS CEO Pedro Martinez to step down. So far though, Martinez has no plans on leaving

Community leaders and others held a news conference before heading across the street to rally in front of Benito Juarez High School where Pedro Martinez graduated from.

There are calls for unity as local Latino leaders rally in support of embattled Martinez as efforts continue to oust the city schools head.

"We think that it is reckless and that it is irresponsible of the mayor to even consider removing Pedro simply because he will not go along with the mayor's request for what essentially is a risky payday loan scheme," Urban Center CEO Juan Rangel said.

Supporters say Martinez, who is the fist full-time CEO of CPS of Mexican descent was targeted by Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Teachers Union after he refused to sign on to the mayor's proposal for a high-interest short-term loan to help pay for a new teachers' contract and pension payments.

The teachers' union officials through their House of Delegates issued a no confidence vote for Martinez.

"This is an affront to the Mexican community, the largest minority in this city, and potentially the county George Cardenas, Cook County Board of Review commissioner, said.

A group of former CPS administrators and principals said he is doing his job overseeing a school district they say is now comprised of a majority of Latino students.

Allies add that Pedro Martinez is not only a product of cps and a graduate of Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen, but also earned national recognition for the academic improvements and POST PANDEMIC record graduation rates.

The attempts to remove Martinez come as crucial contract negotiations between CPS and CTU drag on.

Pedro Martinez, who also has the backing of a group of City Council members, has said he is not voluntarily resigning, so it will be up to the school board to keep him or fire him. The board meets on Thursday. It's unknown if the issue will be on the agenda.