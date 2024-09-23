CTU House of Delegates votes no confidence in Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez

The Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates voted no confidence in CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. Mayor Brandon Johnson allegedly asked him to resign.

The Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates voted no confidence in CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. Mayor Brandon Johnson allegedly asked him to resign.

The Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates voted no confidence in CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. Mayor Brandon Johnson allegedly asked him to resign.

The Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates voted no confidence in CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. Mayor Brandon Johnson allegedly asked him to resign.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The House of Delegates of the Chicago Teachers Union issued a no confidence vote for Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez last week.

The union said the unanimous vote Wednesday came after reports indicated Martinez was evaluating the closure of more than 100 schools and other measures to balance the CPS budget.

The CTU and CPS are in contract talks right now.

"CEO Martinez spent last week boasting about the district's new five-year plan, much of which he essentially copied from our union's contract proposals," CTU President Stacy Davis Gates said in a statement. "At the same time he's heralding this as his historic vision, he's telling our members at the bargaining table there's no money to implement transformation for our schools."

On Friday, multiple sources told ABC7 Chicago that Mayor Brandon Johnson asked Martinez to resign the previous day.

In a letter to families, CPS said Martinez is focused on building on the positive momentum of the new school year.

Martinez, himself a CPS graduate, was hired by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. His relationship with Mayor Johnson reportedly became strained after he refused to take out a short-term high-interest loan to help pay for a new teachers contract, which is still in contentious talks.

As the CPS CEO tries to tune out the outside noise, the challenges he faces include paying for a new teachers contract and an expected $500 million budget deficit next school year.

Over 400 principals and assistant principals signed a letter of support for Martinez. Over 15 aldermen also did the same.

Martinez is reportedly feeling out the school board. The mayoral-appointed board must green light his ouster if Martinez does not voluntarily resign.

The board of education's next public meeting is Thursday. ABC7 Chicago has left a message for the school board president, but it was not returned.