Chicago Board of Education set to vote on CPS 5-year plan

The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday on Chicago Public Schools new five-year "Together We Rise" plan.

The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday on Chicago Public Schools new five-year "Together We Rise" plan.

The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday on Chicago Public Schools new five-year "Together We Rise" plan.

The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday on Chicago Public Schools new five-year "Together We Rise" plan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday on Chicago Public Schools new five-year plan for the district's future.

That plan, as outlined by CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, is called Together We Rise.

It includes a shift away from ranking schools based on traditional performance metrics in favor of what Martinez calls a more holistic approach to evaluating student success.

Some Chicago aldermen have expressed concerns about moving away from conventional metrics and rankings.

SEE ALSO: Chicago Public Schools releases five-year plan to close equity gap called 'Together We Rise'

The plan comes as CPS faces a projected $500-million budget deficit for the next school year.