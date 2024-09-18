Chicago Board of Education set to vote on CPS 5-year plan

WATCH LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, September 18, 2024 9:46AM
The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday on Chicago Public Schools new five-year "Together We Rise" plan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday on Chicago Public Schools new five-year plan for the district's future.

That plan, as outlined by CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, is called Together We Rise.

It includes a shift away from ranking schools based on traditional performance metrics in favor of what Martinez calls a more holistic approach to evaluating student success.

Some Chicago aldermen have expressed concerns about moving away from conventional metrics and rankings.

The plan comes as CPS faces a projected $500-million budget deficit for the next school year.

