Chicago Board of Education set to vote on CPS 5-year plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday on Chicago Public Schools new five-year plan for the district's future.
That plan, as outlined by CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, is called Together We Rise.
It includes a shift away from ranking schools based on traditional performance metrics in favor of what Martinez calls a more holistic approach to evaluating student success.
Some Chicago aldermen have expressed concerns about moving away from conventional metrics and rankings.
SEE ALSO: Chicago Public Schools releases five-year plan to close equity gap called 'Together We Rise'
The plan comes as CPS faces a projected $500-million budget deficit for the next school year.