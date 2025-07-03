24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Former Chicago Public Schools dean found guilty of sex abuse

The former dean of Little Village Lawndale High was charged with felony criminal sexual assault in 2022.

ByJessica D'Onofrio and Mark Rivera WLS logo
Thursday, July 3, 2025 11:53AM
Brian Crowder, a former dean Little Village Lawndale High School was found guilty of sexual abuse and assault Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former CPS high school dean is found guilty on several felony sex charges.

Police said Brian Crowder had a sexual relationship with a student while he was the dean of Little Village Lawndale High School.

He was found guilty for sexual abuse and assault.

Wednesday's verdict comes after a jury deliberated for three and a half hours.

Crowder is expected back in court next week for pre-sentencing motions.

