The former dean of Little Village Lawndale High was charged with felony criminal sexual assault in 2022.

Former Chicago Public Schools dean found guilty of sex abuse

Brian Crowder, a former dean Little Village Lawndale High School was found guilty of sexual abuse and assault Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former CPS high school dean is found guilty on several felony sex charges.

Police said Brian Crowder had a sexual relationship with a student while he was the dean of Little Village Lawndale High School.

He was found guilty for sexual abuse and assault.

Wednesday's verdict comes after a jury deliberated for three and a half hours.

Crowder is expected back in court next week for pre-sentencing motions.