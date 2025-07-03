Former Chicago Public Schools dean found guilty of sex abuse

The former dean of Little Village Lawndale High was charged with felony criminal sexual assault in 2022.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former CPS high school dean is found guilty on several felony sex charges.
Police said Brian Crowder had a sexual relationship with a student while he was the dean of Little Village Lawndale High School.
He was found guilty for sexual abuse and assault.
Wednesday's verdict comes after a jury deliberated for three and a half hours.
Crowder is expected back in court next week for pre-sentencing motions.