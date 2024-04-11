The former dean of Little Village Lawndale High was charged with felony criminal sexual assault in 2022.

CPS facing sex assault lawsuit from former student, who claims Lawndale High dean raped, groomed her

A former student filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Chicago Public School, claiming the district failed to protect her from a former dean.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former student filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Chicago Public Schools, claiming the district failed to protect her from a former dean of students.

She spoke at a news conference on Thursday with her attorneys.

ABC7 Chicago is not naming the woman, since she is a victim of alleged sexual assault.

The lawsuit claims that CPS negligently hired, supervised and retained a former dean of students after the accusations.

Brian Crowder, the former dean at Little Village Lawndale High School, was charged with felony criminal sexual assault in 2022.

The victim, who was 15 at the time of the alleged abuse, said CPS failed to protect her, even after they learned of the alleged assault.

The now 25-year-old claimed Crowder sexually abused her from 2013 to 2016.

The lawsuit also alleges that Crowder subjected the victim to two pregnancies and abortions while she was a student.

The student said she reported the abuse to a teacher at the time, who is required by law to report it, but the teacher did nothing.

CPS released the following statement:

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS), prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students. We take seriously our responsibility to ensure all employees act in the best interest of our students. The District does not comment on pending investigations or litigation. Our CPS team follows District policies and procedures as we respond to issues."